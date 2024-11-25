Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 188 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 408.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $134.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.11. The company has a market capitalization of $115.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Argus upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.52.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

