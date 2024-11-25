Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,036,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,826 shares during the period. Nestlé makes up about 2.0% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $104,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 4.0% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $85.08 on Monday. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.24.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

