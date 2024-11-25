Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.7% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 0.5 %

Chevron stock opened at $162.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.55. The stock has a market cap of $291.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.