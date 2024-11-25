DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Sold by Unison Asset Management LLC

Unison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the quarter. DoubleVerify makes up approximately 0.3% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 35.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 22.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DV stock opened at $20.07 on Monday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71.

DoubleVerify announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on DV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.47.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $29,846.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,638.16. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,820 shares of company stock worth $155,444. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

