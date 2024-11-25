Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of D stock opened at $58.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.84. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

