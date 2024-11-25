Diversified LLC Sells 661 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Diversified LLC lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,301 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,454,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Shares of NKE opened at $78.25 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.51 and its 200-day moving average is $82.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

