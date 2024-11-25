Diversified LLC Sells 1,564 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Diversified LLC cut its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $827,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 30,810 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PAVE opened at $45.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

