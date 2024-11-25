Diversified LLC Raises Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Diversified LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 138,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 564.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 94,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 80,553 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $547,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,709,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,471,000 after purchasing an additional 240,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 43,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC opened at $36.09 on Monday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

