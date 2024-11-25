Diversified LLC Purchases 3,012 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Diversified LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,973,146,000 after buying an additional 1,512,868 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after purchasing an additional 723,492 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,251,000 after purchasing an additional 66,958 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,907 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.37 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.