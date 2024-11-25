Diversified LLC Has $17.85 Million Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Diversified LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Diversified LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $17,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,650.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317,531 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,851,000 after purchasing an additional 754,700 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,954 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 2,370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,714,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,951,000 after purchasing an additional 283,257 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $209.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.44 and a 52-week high of $212.19.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

