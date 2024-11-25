Diversified LLC Acquires 127 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Diversified LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 193.8% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 49,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 32,767 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 135,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,368,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG opened at $98.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.36 and a 200 day moving average of $103.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

