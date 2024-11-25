Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.99 and last traded at $33.93, with a volume of 113332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.13.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 687.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.