Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) is Vision Capital Corp’s Largest Position

Vision Capital Corp boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 9.9% of Vision Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Vision Capital Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $61,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DLR opened at $190.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $193.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 410.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Argus lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.37.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.