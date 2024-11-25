Davis R M Inc. Sells 74,017 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,017 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 276,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,984,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,986,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 114,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 48,541 shares during the period. Finally, Sensible Money LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 41,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCO opened at $21.10 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $21.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.0859 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

