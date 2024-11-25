Davis R M Inc. Has $81.59 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.6% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $81,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 45,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,521,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $11,657,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, In Depth Partners LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the first quarter. In Depth Partners LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $1,120,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,197.76. This trade represents a 13.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $168,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,946.08. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,150 shares of company stock worth $20,651,865 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $767.00 to $718.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $620.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.6 %

TMO stock opened at $513.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $196.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $575.70 and its 200 day moving average is $580.20. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $480.57 and a one year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.67 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.