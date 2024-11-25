Davis R M Inc. Acquires 24,489 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,489 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $43,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 82,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,380,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,522,000 after purchasing an additional 830,476 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 383,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 61,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. This represents a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,538.34. This represents a 52.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,673 shares of company stock valued at $10,102,753 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $176.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.04 and a 200-day moving average of $168.66. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $177.94. The stock has a market cap of $415.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

