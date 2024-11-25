Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 6,543 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,597 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 17.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,394,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,649 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 9,170,829 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $492,657,000 after purchasing an additional 189,505 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 12.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,536,843 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $404,879,000 after purchasing an additional 838,969 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,723,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $361,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of eBay by 22.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,705,345 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $360,211,000 after buying an additional 1,216,885 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $63.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 26.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. The trade was a 5.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,016 shares of company stock worth $3,015,417 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.