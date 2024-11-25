Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 3,403 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $388.30 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $272.34 and a 12-month high of $392.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $97.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.54.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 28.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.47.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total transaction of $971,185.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,349.27. This trade represents a 28.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. This represents a 18.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

