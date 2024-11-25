Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 9,778 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $14,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,345,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,695,000 after acquiring an additional 383,827 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 322.9% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 20,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,486,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $199.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.71 billion, a PE ratio of 68.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $105.51 and a one year high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.79.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $7,433,289.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 387,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,112,883.78. This trade represents a 9.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 12.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

