Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. Invests $1.16 Million in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. iShares MSCI Italy ETF comprises about 1.4% of Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the second quarter worth about $273,000.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWI traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.23. The stock had a trading volume of 20,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,670. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $410.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $39.63.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

