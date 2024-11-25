CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Evercore ISI

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s previous close.

CRWD has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $10.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $362.21. 2,700,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,974,140. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.89. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The firm has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of 524.94, a P/E/G ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,954,251.12. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 816,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

