Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $116.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $182.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

Get Crocs alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CROX

Crocs Stock Up 4.2 %

CROX stock opened at $106.08 on Friday. Crocs has a twelve month low of $85.71 and a twelve month high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.11 and its 200-day moving average is $135.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.01.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,630.40. This represents a 31.71 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan L. Healy bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,404.40. This represents a 4.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,907,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,289,908,000 after buying an additional 406,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Crocs by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,467,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 33.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,459,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,372,000 after acquiring an additional 368,557 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 901,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,634,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after purchasing an additional 89,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.