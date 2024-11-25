Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $32,000 in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 25.9% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,865,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 590,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,332,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after buying an additional 2,242,205 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Down 0.6 %
CCO stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $772.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 3.08.
In related news, major shareholder Arturo R. Moreno purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 52,182,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,664,674.30. This trade represents a 0.48 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Clear Channel Outdoor Profile
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.
