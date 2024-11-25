Crewe Advisors LLC Has $55,000 Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in HubSpot by 17.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 571,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,689,000 after purchasing an additional 86,688 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 241,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after purchasing an additional 113,555 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 207,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,489,000 after purchasing an additional 68,827 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in HubSpot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 166,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HubSpot Price Performance
NYSE HUBS opened at $742.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $575.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $551.22. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $745.49.
Insider Transactions at HubSpot
In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $5,623,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,857,459.82. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,100. This represents a 7.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,391 shares of company stock worth $29,101,488 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HUBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.68.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on HubSpot
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
