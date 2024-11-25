Crewe Advisors LLC Has $55,000 Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in HubSpot by 17.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 571,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,689,000 after purchasing an additional 86,688 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 241,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after purchasing an additional 113,555 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 207,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,489,000 after purchasing an additional 68,827 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in HubSpot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 166,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $742.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $575.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $551.22. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $745.49.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $5,623,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,857,459.82. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,100. This represents a 7.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,391 shares of company stock worth $29,101,488 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.