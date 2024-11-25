Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCAP

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,892. The company has a market capitalization of $713.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.81. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $19.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.