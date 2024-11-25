Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2024

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCAP

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Up 0.2 %

Crescent Capital BDC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,892. The company has a market capitalization of $713.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.81. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $19.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Capital BDC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.