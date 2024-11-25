CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 206.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 493.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSGP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $5,350,268.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,913,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,919,389.69. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 14,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,099,963.77. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,263,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,315,527.66. This represents a 1.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $79.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.79. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 181.39 and a beta of 0.82.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $692.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.91 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.53%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.