Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Now Covered by Analysts at D. Boral Capital

Research analysts at D. Boral Capital assumed coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Context Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNTX opened at $1.39 on Monday. Context Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $104.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts predict that Context Therapeutics will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTX. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 63.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Context Therapeutics by 21.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,108,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 133,357 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Context Therapeutics by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

