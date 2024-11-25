Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 25 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232,214 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,013,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,220 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $598.45 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $455.41 and a 1-year high of $603.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $582.31 and a 200-day moving average of $559.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

