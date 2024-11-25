Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

NYSE:EMR opened at $130.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $87.55 and a twelve month high of $131.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

