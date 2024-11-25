Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,904,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516,210 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,379,676,000 after buying an additional 338,494 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,904,000 after acquiring an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,544,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,115,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $505.79 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $382.66 and a 52-week high of $515.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $493.08 and its 200-day moving average is $477.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

