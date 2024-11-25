Compass Point Cuts Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Price Target to $14.75

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Compass Point from $15.75 to $14.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.32% from the company’s previous close.

TWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

TWO stock opened at $11.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.87. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $14.59.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.22). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 87.84%. The company had revenue of $112.64 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter worth $64,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at $134,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

