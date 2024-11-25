Comparing USDATA (OTCMKTS:USDC) & Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT)

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) and USDATA (OTCMKTS:USDC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and USDATA”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duos Technologies Group $7.47 million 5.51 -$11.24 million ($1.43) -3.42 USDATA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

USDATA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Duos Technologies Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duos Technologies Group -143.17% -271.06% -64.01% USDATA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and USDATA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Duos Technologies Group and USDATA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duos Technologies Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 USDATA 0 0 0 0 0.00

Duos Technologies Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.60%. Given Duos Technologies Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Duos Technologies Group is more favorable than USDATA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.6% of Duos Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Duos Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of USDATA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Duos Technologies Group beats USDATA on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications. Its proprietary applications include Railcar Inspection Portal that provides freight and transit railroad customers and select government agencies the ability to conduct fully automated railcar inspections of trains while they are moving at full speed. It also develops Automated Logistics Information System, which automates gatehouse operations, as well as develops solutions for rail, trucking, aviation, and other vehicle-based processes. In addition, the company provides consulting services, including consulting and auditing; software licensing with optional hardware sales; customer service training; and maintenance support. The company operates its services under the duostech brand. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About USDATA

USDATA Corp. operates as an independent, global supplier of industrial automation software tools, applications, and consulting services designed to provide businesses with the knowledge and control needed to perfect the products they produce and the processes they manage. USDATA Corp. develops, markets, and supports component-based software products for customers requiring enterprise-wide, open solutions for the industrial automation markets. These software products provide customers real-time computer applications that enable interactive, dynamic, and graphical interfaces to industrial operations. These applications collect, consolidate, and communicate information about an automated process, typically drawn from complex operating sources or from multiple sites throughout an enterprise; and enable the user to interact with and control critical processes. The real-time information provided by its products is intended to enable customers to reduce operating costs, improve product quality, and increase overall throughput and productivity. USDATA’s FactoryLink is a process knowledge and control solution where as its Xfactory is a product knowledge and control software product. It serves customers in a variety of industries, including chemical, oil and gas, food, beverage, automotive, aerospace, telecommunications, electronics, transportation, and other industries. These customers are located in the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The company sells its products and services to end customers and systems integrators through distributors, original equipment manufacturer relationships, and direct sales. USDATA Corp. was founded in 1974 and is based in Richardson, Texas.

