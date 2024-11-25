Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,504 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $773,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 39,393 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $684,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 108,416 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 25,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.75 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

View Our Latest Report on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.