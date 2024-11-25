Citius Pharmaceuticals’ (CTXR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CTXR stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.66. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58.

Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, November 26th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Friday, November 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, November 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citius Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,005,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 104,889 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $118,000. 16.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

