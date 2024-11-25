Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,504,559 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 77.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,329,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,504,559 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $49,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 724.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 570,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 501,634 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the second quarter worth approximately $10,886,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 47,317.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,145,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of H World Group from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, H World Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

H World Group Stock Down 0.3 %

H World Group stock opened at $35.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77. H World Group Limited has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.06.

H World Group Profile

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

