Citigroup Inc. Sells 214,857 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,044,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 214,857 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of HP worth $37,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP in the second quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter worth $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 115.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 968 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99.48. The trade was a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ stock opened at $38.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HP declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

