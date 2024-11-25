Citigroup Inc. Has $43.77 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $43,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 122.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.47. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.70 and a 1 year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

