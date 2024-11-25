Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 425,923.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,981,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980,543 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $41,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,670,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,162,000 after purchasing an additional 281,784 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 493,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 31,557 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

