Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $5,563,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the first quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $162.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.93.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

