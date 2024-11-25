Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE) Director Catherine A. Kehr Sells 43,623 Shares

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) Director Catherine A. Kehr sold 43,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $4,343,978.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,915.58. The trade was a 89.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EXE traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,880,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $69.12 and a 12 month high of $101.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.98 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Corporation will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

