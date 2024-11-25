Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE) Director Catherine A. Kehr Sells 43,623 Shares

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) Director Catherine A. Kehr sold 43,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $4,343,978.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,915.58. The trade was a 89.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of EXE traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,880,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $69.12 and a 12 month high of $101.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 0.46.
Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.98 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Corporation will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.71.
Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.
