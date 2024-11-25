Cerity Partners LLC Sells 568 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $34,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,857,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $265.83 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $235.39 and a one year high of $289.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.37.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

