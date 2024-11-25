Cerity Partners LLC Has $24.71 Million Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,211,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,311 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $24,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GDS by 72.7% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after buying an additional 516,133 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of GDS by 63.5% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,249,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after buying an additional 1,649,952 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the third quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 17.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 849,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after buying an additional 125,395 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities raised GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GDS from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.47.

Shares of GDS opened at $18.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

