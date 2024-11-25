Cerity Partners LLC Buys 642,982 Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) by 91.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642,982 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 18.52% of Semler Scientific worth $31,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Semler Scientific by 150.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 84,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 18.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 20.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 98,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 16,777 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,237. The trade was a 14.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific Price Performance

SMLR opened at $63.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85. The firm has a market cap of $462.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.92. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $76.98.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

