Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 662,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,198 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $20,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFSV. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 687.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $33.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $33.47.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

