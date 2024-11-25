Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 522 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 167,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $155.17 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $168.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 22.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.94.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

