Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 1,787 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $810,000. FCG Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,998,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,927,000 after purchasing an additional 67,497 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 68.9% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 41,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 17,003 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,454,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $86.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.55 and a one year high of $87.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.41 and its 200 day moving average is $69.72.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

