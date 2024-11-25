Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 3,890 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,769,000 after buying an additional 8,691,058 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $472,909,000. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,485 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,630.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,136,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,450 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND opened at $72.59 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.28.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2276 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.