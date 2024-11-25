Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 240,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $595,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $2,473,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $21.77 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.25.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. This represents a yield of 12.7%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

