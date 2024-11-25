Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 132,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 682,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,695,000 after buying an additional 83,265 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $636.95 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.28 and a 12 month high of $641.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.59, a P/E/G ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $463.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXON. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axon Enterprise

Insider Activity

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $318,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,445.09. The trade was a 19.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.02, for a total transaction of $18,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,093,021.22. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,256 shares of company stock valued at $105,984,120 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.