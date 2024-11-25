Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 4.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,715 shares of company stock worth $23,803,540. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $285.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $216.90 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.